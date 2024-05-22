IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 29 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $142.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.45% of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

