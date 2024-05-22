iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.61

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.61 and traded as high as $23.43. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 147,436 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 71,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8,227.5% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

