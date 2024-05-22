iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,924,820 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 9.2% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Allstate Corp owned 0.40% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $133,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,810,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,056. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average of $107.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.