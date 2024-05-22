iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 73.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,003,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 256,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 250,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 81,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.87. 38,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average is $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

