iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 104,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.99. The stock had a trading volume of 837,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $140.59.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

