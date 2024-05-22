Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Shares Up 5.2%

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). 544,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 145,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Keras Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.19. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.82.

About Keras Resources

(Get Free Report)

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keras Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keras Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.