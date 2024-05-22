KOK (KOK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $163,879.68

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. KOK has a market cap of $1.79 million and $163,879.68 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011267 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,444.80 or 1.00066438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011460 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00109566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00370335 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $158,565.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

