Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.62

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.62 and traded as high as $63.86. Konami shares last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.
Konami Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62.
About Konami
Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Konami
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.