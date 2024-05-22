Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.
