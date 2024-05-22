Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Landstar System worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.81. 196,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.26 and a 200 day moving average of $184.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

