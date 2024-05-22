Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45. 49,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 79,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The stock has a market cap of C$118.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 19.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The companys flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 47 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

