Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.61

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.61 and traded as high as $12.71. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 7,775 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $76.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53.

In other news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $265,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 763,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,910,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 86,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,720. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Lee Enterprises by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,041 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Lee Enterprises by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

