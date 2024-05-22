LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.77

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 1675567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LZ. Raymond James started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In other news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,019 shares of company stock worth $488,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $662,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 89.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 708,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 334,865 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 78.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

