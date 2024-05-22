Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CFO Jayme L. Brooks Buys 943 Shares

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) CFO Jayme L. Brooks acquired 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $49,177.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Limbach Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of LMB traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.95. 361,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,748. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $625.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LMB
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Limbach
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.