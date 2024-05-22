Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CFO Jayme L. Brooks Buys 943 Shares

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) CFO Jayme L. Brooks acquired 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $49,177.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Limbach Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of LMB traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.95. 361,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,748. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $625.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Limbach by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Limbach by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Limbach by 39.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Limbach by 691.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Limbach by 368.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMB

About Limbach

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.