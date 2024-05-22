Linamar (TSE:LNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.10

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$65.10 and traded as high as C$72.05. Linamar shares last traded at C$71.87, with a volume of 84,719 shares changing hands.

LNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.19.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 10.7054381 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,978.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,978.98. 33.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

