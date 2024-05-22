LM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 660,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,715,000 after buying an additional 94,033 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.56.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.