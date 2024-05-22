Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.24

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $697.83 million during the quarter.

About Loomis AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.