Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $162.18

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$162.18 and traded as high as C$174.17. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$174.17, with a volume of 1,742 shares.
Mainstreet Equity Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$181.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$162.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54.
Mainstreet Equity Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.
