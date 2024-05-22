Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) General Counsel Sells $306,369.60 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $306,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 391,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,983,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morgan Fong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Morgan Fong sold 18,687 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $651,428.82.

On Thursday, March 21st, Morgan Fong sold 18,689 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $703,080.18.

On Friday, March 8th, Morgan Fong sold 98,200 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $3,370,224.00.

NASDAQ CART traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. 3,595,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CART shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Maplebear from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

