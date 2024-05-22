MARBLEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $94.48 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $94.48 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,641,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,867,257 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,641,567 with 119,867,256.8666711 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.79033565 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,032,348.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

