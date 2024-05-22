McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 111.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in McKesson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $557.32. The company had a trading volume of 743,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,839. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $373.28 and a 1 year high of $566.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

