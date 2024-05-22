Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $592.69

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 592.69 ($7.53) and traded as high as GBX 621.20 ($7.90). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 619 ($7.87), with a volume of 1,784,700 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.13) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30,060.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 635.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 593.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.55%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Justin Dowley acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 598 ($7.60) per share, with a total value of £17,641 ($22,421.20). In related news, insider Matthew Gregory bought 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,353.20 ($126,275.04). Also, insider Justin Dowley purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 598 ($7.60) per share, with a total value of £17,641 ($22,421.20). Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

