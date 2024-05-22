Michael Praeger Sells 43,738 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Praeger sold 43,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $485,929.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,440,510 shares in the company, valued at $115,994,066.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Praeger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvidXchange alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32.

On Thursday, March 14th, Michael Praeger sold 46,692 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $585,984.60.

On Friday, March 8th, Michael Praeger sold 105,386 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,348,940.80.

On Friday, March 1st, Michael Praeger sold 69,508 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $914,030.20.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

AVDX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. 3,423,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AvidXchange by 96.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVDX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AvidXchange

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.