Mondi (LON:MNDI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,437.24

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,437.24 ($18.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,611 ($20.48). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,604 ($20.39), with a volume of 828,732 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNDI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.61) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($20.97) to GBX 1,700 ($21.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,601.25 ($20.35).

Get Mondi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MNDI

Mondi Price Performance

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,616.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,464.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of €0.47 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,326.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Philip Yea bought 5,000 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.64) per share, with a total value of £77,250 ($98,182.51). In other news, insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($19.64) per share, with a total value of £77,250 ($98,182.51). Also, insider Andrew King acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($17.73) per share, for a total transaction of £279 ($354.60). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,030 shares of company stock worth $7,768,530. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Mondi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.