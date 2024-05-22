Monero Price Hits $139.05 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $139.05 or 0.00200570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $52.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,329.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.32 or 0.00731753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00124780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00044168 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00064214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00095278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,440,160 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

