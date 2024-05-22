Mood Media (TSE:MM) Shares Up ∞

Mood Media Corporation (TSE:MM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up ∞ during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 100,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 415,833 shares.
Mood Media Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17.
Mood Media Company Profile
Mood Media Corporation provides in-store audio, visual, mobile, voice, drive thru, commercial television, social and scent marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include In-Store Media North America, In-Store Media International, BIS and Other. Its businesses include specialist retailers, department stores, supermarkets, financial institutions and fitness clubs, as well as hotels, car dealerships and restaurants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mood Media
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- What is a Special Dividend?
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Mood Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mood Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.