Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $260.53 million and $8.48 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00057770 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00018473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000995 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,119,837,259 coins and its circulating supply is 864,146,909 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

