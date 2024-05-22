NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.03

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 154413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 4,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 79,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,394. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,058,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,232,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 106,611 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in NB Bancorp by 90.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 185,617 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $5,037,000.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

