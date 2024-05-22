Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $2.44. Neonode shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 17,535 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neonode in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 54.27% and a negative net margin of 256.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

