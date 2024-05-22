New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,628,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,070 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,574,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 500,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. 11,004,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,717,602. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

