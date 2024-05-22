Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 253 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 216.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.74. 754,259 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.45. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.