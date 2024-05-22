Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 6,350 Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) by 1,270.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rumble were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUM. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Rumble by 69.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Rumble by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Wojciech Hlibowicki sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $1,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Wojciech Hlibowicki sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,788,908 shares of company stock worth $12,537,410. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUM traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,837. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

