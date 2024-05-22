Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 800 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,568,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,887. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25. The firm has a market cap of $244.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

