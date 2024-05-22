Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,819,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after acquiring an additional 370,094 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,015,000 after acquiring an additional 231,382 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.42. The stock had a trading volume of 251,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average is $124.97.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.