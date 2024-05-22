Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $52,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,822,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

