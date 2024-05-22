Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 367.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of IUSG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.30. The company had a trading volume of 229,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,276. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $89.77 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

