Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $49,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of GSK by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of GSK traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,830,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,931. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

