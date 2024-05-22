Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after purchasing an additional 145,395 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 174,850 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,661,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,847,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,137,509. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

