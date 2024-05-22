Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. OxenFree Capital LLC bought a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

ARKB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.65. 928,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.72.

About ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

