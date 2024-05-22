Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock traded up $10.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,748,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,519. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 204.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $85.21 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.89.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

