Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.68

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.68 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.
Nissan Chemical Trading Down 8.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.22.
About Nissan Chemical
Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nissan Chemical
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.