Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,296,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790,000 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies makes up about 0.3% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.68% of Bausch Health Companies worth $106,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $169,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

BHC stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.90. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

