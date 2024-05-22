Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,448,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,921 shares during the period. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment comprises approximately 0.4% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 6.09% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $131,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,166,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,780 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. 1,296,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

