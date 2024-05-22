Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.16. Approximately 70,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 41,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

