Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.71

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $10.99. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 70,685 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
