Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.71

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $10.99. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 70,685 shares.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,619.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 169,692 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 148,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 58,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.