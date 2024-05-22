Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. 66,854 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

