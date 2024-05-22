Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 664.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.95. 3,644,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.00. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $287.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

