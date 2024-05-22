Oak Family Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.08. 2,241,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.74. The firm has a market cap of $394.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $263.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

