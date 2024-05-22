OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.22

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $13.07. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 798 shares traded.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.5728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.45. OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

