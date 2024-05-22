ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Trading 1.5% Higher

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

ORIX Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

